Ruby Jones Tooley, age 92, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at The Palace Health and Rehabilitation in Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee. She was born on October 1, 1928, the daughter of the late Sam Jones and Annie (Skelton) Jones.

She is survived by three daughters, Betty (Proffitt) and husband Virgil Copas of Tompkinsville, Rachel Cupp and husband Jim of Louisville, and Eva Trivette of Granite Falls, North Carolina; one daughter-in-law, Judy Smith of Tompkinsville; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husband’s, Tramble Smith and John Randell Tooley; one son, Robert Tramble Smith; one daughter, Annie Lucille Smith; three brothers, Judson, Albert Lemuel, and Francis Henry Jones; two sisters, Virginia Stewart and Peggy Hayes.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Saturday, January 2, 2021, from the Chapel of Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Harlan’s Crossroads Cemetery. Visitation will begin Saturday at 8:00 a.m. until service time at noon. Bro. Darrick Proffitt and Jim Cupp will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Harlan’s Crossroads Cemetery in honor of Mrs. Ruby, these may be made at the funeral home.

For the protection of Mrs. Tooley’s family, it is kindly asked for everyone coming to the service to abide by Governor Beshear’s recommendation of wearing a mask and practice social distancing.