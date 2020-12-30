Riley Washington Bellamy 90 of Park City passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at his home. He was born on February 15, 1930 in Barren County to the late G W and Emma Simpson Bellamy. He was married to the late Josephine “Josie” Cannon Bellamy. He was a farmer and a member of the Woodland Baptist Church. He was also a US Marine Veteran.

He is survived by two sons, Mike Bellamy ( Mary Ann) and Jonathan Bellamy ( Lisa) both of Park City; five grandchildren, Tracy Bellamy (Amy), Brandon Bellamy, Kallie Bellamy (Trace) and Kameron Bellamy (Katie) and Ashley Frieberg (Mik); three great-grandchildren, Annabelle Kate Bellamy, Thomas Bellamy and Caroline Freiberg; niece and nephew, Jeff and Kim.

He was preceded in death by one son, Larry Wayne Bellamy, one grandson, Christopher Bellamy and one brother, Paul Bellamy.

Funeral services for Riley Washington Bellamy will be private due to the recent public health concerns and state mandates. Interment will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery. Patton Funeral Home, Park City Chapel in charge of the arrangements.