Preston Junior Garmon Sr., 72, of Edmonton passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at his home. He was born May 28, 1948 to the late Herbert and Ruby Byrd Garmon. Mr. Garmon was a former bus driver and farmer.

He is survived by his wife Johnita Garmon. His children, Kristie (Tony) Gutierrez of Glasgow. Alicia (Daryl) Davis of Glasgow, Connie (David) Fields of Edmonton, Sandy (Timmy) Bailey of Glasgow, Bryan (Brittany) Perry of Glasgow, PJ (Susan) Garmon of Savoyard, Bonnie (Charles) Gallagher of Madisonville, Tn., Eddie (Penny) Garmon of Center, Jim (Beth) Bowles of Louisville, Danny Garmon of Glasgow, Tyler Perry and Ruby Garmon both of Edmonton. Two brothers and a sister. Doug (Loretta) Garmon of Knob Lick, Arvest (Diane) Garmon of Knob Lick and Marie Garmon of Sulphur Well. Thirty-nine grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. Also survived by a special friend Kim Rice.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by three daughters. Melanie Harper, Valissa Perry and Natasha Perry. Four sisters. Bonnie Haire, Annabelle Coomer, Mary Coomer and Helen Brown. Three brothers. Glenn Garmon, Rondall Garmon and Kenny Bowles. Four grandchildren. Toni Ann Guttierrrez, Jaclyn, Chase and Mason Perry.

Graveside services for Preston Junior Garmon will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday at the Locust Grove Cemetery at Knob Lick with Bro. Bobby Neal officiating.

Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted to the care of Mr. Garmon.