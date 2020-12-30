Lora Annetta Davidson age 90 of Munfordville passed away peacefully Tuesday night at her home. She was born in Big Clifty to the late Omar & Ida Hawkins Hatfield. She was a member of the Little Flock Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn, three brothers George Hatfield, Roy Hatfield

and Omar Hatfield, Jr., three sisters Shirley Sturgeon, Lucille Hatfield & her twin Loretta Burba also three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Ms. Davidson is survived by two daughters-Brenda Taylor of Munfordville and Carole Burden & her husband Danny of Bonnieville; two sons-James Taylor & his wife Sandy of Bonnieville & Daniel Taylor of Cub Run;

One brother Thomas Hatfield of Boston, KY, 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren & one great-great grandchild.

Funeral services for Lora Annetta Davidson will be 11am Saturday, Jan. 2nd in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Gaddie officiating. Burial will be in the Cub Run Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9am until service time at 11am at the Sego Funeral Home.