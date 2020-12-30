Clayton Clarkson 71, of Horse Cave, KY died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Signature Health Care of Hart County. Born in Tompkinsville, KY September 15, 1949. He was the son, of the late Houston D. and Edna Turner Clarkson. Mr. Clarkson was a carrier for Glasgow Daily Times and of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include one son, Wesley Clarkson (Michelle) of Bowling Green, KY; two, daughters, Renee Costa (Mike) of Brownsville, KY; Candice Moon (Robert) of Hardinsburg, KY; one brother, Richard Clarkson (Carolyn) of Tompkinsville, KY; nine grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, David Clarkson, three sisters, Geraldine Gentry, Ruby Wisdom and Dorcie Clarkson.

Funeral service will be held 1:00pm Monday, January 4, 2021 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00pm until 8:00pm Sunday, January 3, 2021 and Monday morning until time for the service.

All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Clarkson in person at the visitation or service must wear a mask or facial covering and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home for the safety of those in attendance.