Rebecca Ann Francis, 73 of Fort Myers, FL since 1982, formerly of Bowling Green passed away on October 20, 2020 in Fort Myers.

She was the daughter of the late Charles and Anne Francis. Since her passing her only surviving brother Alan Francis passed away on December 19.

She is survived by her daughter, Shelly Henkes (Ken); five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Her cremains will be buried at Fairview Cemetery along with her brother, Alan Francis under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.