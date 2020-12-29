Minor Travis Kinser, 89, of Brownsville passed away Friday Dec. 25, 2020 at Signature Health in Horse Cave.

The Edmonson County native was a retired General Motors employee, a US Marine veteran of the Korean War, a member of Nisbet Alexander Post 6937 Veterans of Foreign Wars and a member of Asphalt Church of Christ. He was a son of the late Silas O. Kinser and Effie Mae Ashley Kinser. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Kinser; four brothers, Malcolm “Doc” Kinser, Norman Kinser, Leroy Kinser and Eddie Kinser; and three sisters, Marjorie Ellis, Millie Self and Eva Kinser.

All services will be private. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Surviving are a son, Tim Kinser (Carla) of Brownsville; two daughters, Marie Raymer of Brownsville and Leisa Walker of Markleville, IN; a brother, Ted Kinser (Carolyn) of Brownsville; ten grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and caregivers, Chris and Becky Cash of Brownsville.