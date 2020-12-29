Lenvil Phillips, 91 of Bee Springs died Sunday, December 27 at the Medical Center.

He was a son of the late Frank and Anna Stewart Phillips and husband of the late Virginia Tibbs Phillips and Lillie Jaggers Phillips.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Blake Phillips and a sister, Freda Hobbs.

He was a supervisor for Miller’s Bottled Gas and a Korean War Army Veteran. He loved and showed his five gaited saddle bred horses and showed in many horseshows.

His survivors are his daughter, Teresa Harrison (Ivan); step son, Glen Connor (Edna); two grandchildren, Kathy Simmons (Chris) and Rick Harrison; four great grandchildren, Brent Simmons, Peyton Simmons (Caitlyn), Kameron Simmons and Amelia Harrison; great great grandchildren, Bentley Simmons; two step grandchildren, Jeremy Connor and Tasha Connor; one brother, Thomas Phillips; one sister, Norma Hicks; several nieces and nephews

There will be a walk through visitation from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday with service being at 12 noon at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Burial will be at Cove Hollow Church Cemetery.

All those who wish to honor and remember Mr Phillips in person at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance.