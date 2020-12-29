Gloria Kinser Miller, 86, passed away December 22, 2020 at Baptist Health LaGrange with family by her side.

Gloria was one of eight children born to the late Riley and Maggie Ashley Kinser in the Segal community of Edmonson County. She was a devoted Christian, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother and loved caring for and spending time with her family. Gloria was a realtor and a member of Portland Avenue Church of Christ and worshipped and served her Lord there for over 60 years. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack Kinser, James Lavon Kinser and Ronnie Kinser; and three sisters, Shirley Callender, Gaudis McGrew and Irene Skaggs.

Visitation will be held 12pm – 2pm and a Memorial Service immediately following at 2pm, Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Gloria will be laid to rest Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 12pm at New Liberty Cemetery in Brownsville. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Randall Miller; Her two children, Brenda Miller Cagle (Michael) of Louisville and Mark Miller (Phyllis) of Brownsville; Three grandchildren, Randy Cagle (Emily), Katherine Cagle Gosselin (Jeff) and Johnathan Miller; Two great-grandchildren, Isaac Gosselin and Kai Gosselin, Margot Cagle (birth any day); and a sister, Betty Deckard of Bloomington, Indiana.

Donations in her honor may be made to Portland Christian School in Louisville.