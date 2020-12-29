Christine Crowe, 97, passed away Monday, December 28th, in Louisville, KY. Christine was loved by many and still considered Tompkinsville her home, although she had lived in Louisville for the last 60 years.

Christine was born on February 24, 1923, to the late Nova (Boone) and Clint Crowe.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Paul Crowe (Ethel), sisters, Molene Emmert (Harry), Alene Burks (Gene) and Geraldene Atwell.

She is survived by a brother, Bob Crowe (Mitzi), brother-in-law, Jack Atwell and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews who she considered as her grandchildren and loved them all dearly.

Christine was a member of Little Fork Baptist Church in Louisville, having been baptized there at age 94. She was a died in the wool republican; elected as the first female to hold public office in Monroe County. She served as County Court Clerk for 4 years and then worked with her brother Paul for 2 additional terms. After moving to Louisville, Christine worked at the Kentucky Employment Office at 6th & Cedar in downtown Louisville.

Christine loved to reminisce about growing up in Tompkinsville, keeping up with local politics, and visiting with family and friends anytime the opportunity arose. She loved her family deeply and one of her faults was probably loving them too much. Her quick wit and friendly personality, and always making people feel wanted and important will be greatly missed.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 2nd at 1:00 PM CST, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Tompkinsville, KY. Due to Covid, outside services were chosen but the family does invite the public to the graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alene Burks and Christene Crowe Scholarship Fund for a Monroe County student majoring in Education at Western Kentucky University, or to the Oak Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

