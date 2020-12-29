Benton King, 71, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at his residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a former employee of Hollis Clark’s Chevron, a USAF veteran during Viet Nam and attended East Willow Church of God. He was a son of the late William Edgar King and Myrtle Lucille Stinson King.

He is survived by his wife: Debbie King, Scottsville, KY;

1 son: Benton Dwayne King and wife, Sandy, Bowling Green, KY;

2 daughters: Kim Sallee and husband, Mike, Scottsville, KY; Jamie Madden, Bowling Green, KY;

1 brother: Ronald Joe King, Scottsville, KY;

6 grandchildren: Ariel Miller (Clayton); Taylor King; Kayla King; Demetria Hanner, Ashley Painter (Aaron) and Reba Sallee;

1 great granchild: Isla Conrad and one on the way: Bethany Hope Miller;

Several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 1 brther: Billy Ray King; 4 sisters: Evelyn Buck, Katherine Mesker, Jean Scruggs and Darlene Witcher.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Hinton officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M Tuesday and after 7:00 A.M. Wednesday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association social distancing and face mask are REQUIRED and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.