Alan Francis, 75 of Bowling Green died Saturday, December 19 at Greenview Regional Hospital.

He was the son of the late Charles McGinnis Francis, M.D. and Anne Elizabeth McFarland Francis and preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Francis.

He was a postal worker for the Bowling Green Post Office and an avid WKU Lady Topper fan.

His survivors include his niece, Shelly Henkes and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a walk-through visitation from 4-5 p.m. on Wednesday December 30 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.

All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Francis in person at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance.