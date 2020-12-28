Nancy Viola Roach Bennett, 77, of Glasgow and formerly of Bowling Green and Edmonton passed away December 25, 2020 at Glenview Health and Rehab.

The Metcalfe County native was born July 7, 1943 to the late Raymond and Laura Aileen Knight Roach. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 12 years, Murrell Odell Bennett; son, Raymond Lee Bennett; step-son, Murrell Thomas Bennett; step-daughter, Patty Johnson; sisters-in-law, Valera Fudge (J.W.), Lois Conrad (Howard), Florene Mattson (Lloyd), and Eldean Bennett.

Survivors include her brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmy and special friend Linda Bennett of Glasgow, Donnie and Wanda Bennett of Glasgow, Harold and Roxanne Bennett of Cave City, Sharon and Bill Steele of Bowling Green, Linda Priore (Clay) of Murfreesboro, and Betty Lowery (George) of California; step-daughters, Sherry Lynn Hopkins, Mary Stinnett, and Beverly Hatfield (Arthur); special niece, Autumn Bennett; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with private burial at Edmonton Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements will be entrusted to the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel.