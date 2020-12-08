Tuesday 8th December 2020
Gwen Stefani Drops New Single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”

Gwen Stefani has released her first pop song in four years, dropping “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” the first non-holiday solo tune Stefani has released since 2016.

A press release teases more new material is on the way from Stefani in the near future, though it did not confirm whether ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’ is part of a new solo album. Stefani said in a statement:  “This song is a way of saying I’m back with new music. It’s a fun, lighthearted song, because I got inspired and hopefully to bring a little bit of joy. The idea was to write a song that had a bit of a nostalgic feeling to it, so I think musically it reminds you of back in the day, going back to where I started musically which was with ska and reggae. I’m still the same me but here’s something a little bit new in case you feel like hearing a little bit more of me.”

Take a listen to ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’ at the link: here.

