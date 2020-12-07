Mahershala Ali And Jon Hamm Among Those To Join Cast Of Amazon’s Superhero Series ‘Invincible”

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Mad Men alum Jon Hamm have joined the voice cast for Amazon Prime’s animated series, Invincible. Ezra Miller, Clancy Brown, Djimon Hounsou, Jonathan Groff, Nicole Byer and Jeffrey Donovan were also added to the ensemble for the adaptation of “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman’s comic-book series.

Kirkman tweeted, along with the show’s casting news, “Whoa! Thread.” “Invincible” focuses on teenager Mark Grayson, whose father, Nolan, is the most powerful superhero on the planet. When Mark turns 17, he begins to develop powers of his own.

Previously announced stars include Zachary Quinto, Khary Payton, J.K. Simmons, Walton Goggins, Steven Yeun, Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz and Mark Hamill.

Editorial credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com