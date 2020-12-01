Felicity Huffman Lands First Acting Role Since College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman has booked her first TV role since completing her federal prison sentence for her role in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

The 57-year-old actress is set to star in a half-hour ABC comedy alongside The Peanut Butter Falcon’s Zack Gottsagen, playing the owner of a minor league baseball team, a character inspired by Susan Savage of the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats. Gottsagen, 35, will costar as her sports-loving son who has Down syndrome in addition to serving as a producer on the series.

Huffman was arrested in March 2019 for paying $15,000 to boost her daughter Sophia’s SAT score. The Oscar winner pleaded guilty to fraud charges in May 2019 and was sentenced to 14 days in prison that September. Huffman was released from prison in October 2019 after just 11 days. She subsequently completed 250 hours of community service and was allowed to get her passport back from the U.S. Probation and Pre-Trial Services Department last month after finishing supervised release.

