Local Sports 10-24-20

Friday Night Football:

Glasgow over Casey County 46 to 12

Meade County beat Barren County 24 to 12

Metcalfe County over Green County 34 to 6

Monroe County over Warren Central 39 to 36

Russell County over Allen County-Scottsville 20 to 18

Bowling Green defeated Greenwood 43 to 0

South Warren defeated Christian County 49 to 8

Crittenden County over Russellville 47 to 6

There is one high school football game involving a local team this afternoon as Caverna travels to Breckinridge County.

Congratulations to the following Lady Scottie and Scottie Soccer Players:

4th Region Girls All-Tournament Team – Hayden Botts and Karly Kate Murphy

4th Region Boys All-Tournament Team – Jackson Bower and Grant Gatlin

Congratulations to the following Lady Scottie Volleyball Players:

15th District All-Seasonal Team – Anzley Adwell and Hannah Pippen

All Tournament Team – Emily Clapp and Kinley Furlong

All Academic – Makena Harbison