Local Sports 10-24-20

Friday Night Football:
Glasgow over Casey County 46 to 12
Meade County beat Barren County 24 to 12
Metcalfe County over Green County 34 to 6
Monroe County over Warren Central 39 to 36
Russell County over Allen County-Scottsville 20 to 18
Bowling Green defeated Greenwood 43 to 0
South Warren defeated Christian County 49 to 8
Crittenden County over Russellville 47 to 6
There is one high school football game involving a local team this afternoon as Caverna travels to Breckinridge County.
Congratulations to the following Lady Scottie and Scottie Soccer Players:
4th Region Girls All-Tournament Team – Hayden Botts and Karly Kate Murphy
4th Region Boys All-Tournament Team – Jackson Bower and Grant Gatlin
Congratulations to the following Lady Scottie Volleyball Players:
15th District All-Seasonal Team – Anzley Adwell and Hannah Pippen
All Tournament Team – Emily Clapp and Kinley Furlong
All Academic – Makena Harbison