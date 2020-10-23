Metcalfe Co. BOE recognizes student, staff members

(METCALFE COUNTY SCHOOLS)

EDMONTON, Ky. – The Metcalfe County Board of Education met in special session on Thursday, Oct. 22, which served as the board’s monthly meeting.

Superintendent Josh Hurt provided an update on the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Things are going pretty well,” Hurt said. “In general, protocols are being followed, and procedures are being utilized in a way that we can continue school both in-person and at-home. The public can access a video and information about COVID-19 on the district’s website www.metcalfeschools.com.”

Grant writer Torrie Osbon announced the district was awarded a $50,000 grant from the Kentucky Department of Education to increase the number of students becoming re-engaged in the educational process toward graduation. The grant is intended to provide specific, targeted supports and interventions for students who have a prior drop-out status, are at risk of dropping out, or have been unreachable since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The board recognized two members of the district’s cafeteria staff who are retiring from Metcalfe County Schools following decades of service. Faye Bailey is a cook at MCHS, and Joyce Reece is a cook at MCES.

The board recognized Metcalfe County Middle School student Aubrey Glass as the October Student of the Month. MCMS custodian, Barbie Rhinehart, was recognized as Classified Employee of the Month, and MCMS art teacher, Dorina Green, was recognized as Certified Employee of the Month.

Board recognitions are sponsored by RBS Design Group, Glass & Thompson Insurance, and American Fidelity.

The next board meeting is Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 6 pm at the Metcalfe County Board of Education on West Stockton Street.