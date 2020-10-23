KEEN: Barren Co. property tax collection to begin Nov. 2

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Barren County Sheriff’s Office will begin collecting property taxes on Nov. 2.

Citizens are asked to mail their payments to the BCSO. A drop box is available at the BCSO near the outside of the Barren County Government Center. The box is located to the right of the doors.

Those using the drop box are asked to place their payment inside a sealed envelope when dropping it off.

“It is important that you include your yellow cards or copies of the yellow cards with your check,” said the Barren County Sheriff’s Office in a prepared statement released on Friday.

Those who would like a receipt must include a self-addressed stamped envelope with their check. Receipts will be mailed back to the addressee.

A 2% discount is available if paid by Nov. 30. Bills will be mailed Oct. 30.