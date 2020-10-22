Glasgow Police hosting DEA Drug Takeback Saturday

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police, in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies, will participate in the National DEA Drug Takeback Program this Saturday at Walmart.

The program will be held Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a booth near the main entrance, and any forms of unused or expired medications will be accepted.

GPD said the drugs will be accepted with no information taken or questions asked from the individual donating the substance.

GPD Public Information Officer Terry Flatt says prescription drugs should be disposed of properly. Some 6.2 million Americans misuse prescription controlled substances, and many of those that misuse them obtained these drugs from family and friends.

“When they do that, especially if they’re left lying around, they become a hazard,” Flatt said.

The medication along with the container will be destroyed in a manner that makes it impossible to re-use. At this time, liquid medications & sharp medical items such as needles or syringes cannot be accepted.

For additional questions contact the Glasgow Police Department at (270) 651-5151.