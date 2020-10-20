Scotties, Lady Scotties soccer teams quarantined, will not compete in region tournament

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Lady Scottie and Scottie soccer teams will not compete in the 4th Region soccer tournament Tuesday evening due to team quarantines.

Both teams are quarantined following guidelines put into place by Glasgow High School. The school decided to return to remote instruction due to confirmed COVID-19 cases inside the school.

The team was set to play in Bowling Green on Tuesday, but due to the quarantine the team will not play. This action ends the season for both teams.

“Glasgow High School Athletics are proud of these student athletes and their coaches for representing us very well this season,” said GHS Athletic Director Craig Cassady.