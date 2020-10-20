Hiseville Elementary selected to receive new fitness center

HISEVILLE, Ky. – Hiseville Elementary was recently recognized as the recipient of a $100,000 fitness center.

Governor Andy Beshear, Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, students and dignitaries “virtually” cut the ribbons on new DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers gifted to three Kentucky schools, including Hiseville Elementary.

The Kentucky schools were selected as DON’T QUIT! Fitness Champions earlier this year for demonstrating new and innovative ways of promoting student physical activity and wellness.

Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. TuffStuff Fitness International provides all of the fitness equipment, which is manufactured right here in the United States. The NFGFC’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

Every year since 2012, the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils delivers twelve DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to four states. To date, the NFGFC’s DON’T QUIT! program has rolled out in 36 states and delivered 107 fitness centers with plans to put fitness centers in all 50 states.

Each year, Jake and governors join forces at the winning schools to cut the ribbon on their newly installed fitness center. However, due to COVID-19, the NFGFC had to come up with a new plan – one that ensured the safety of everyone involved while still being a fun celebration! The NFGFC developed its first-ever “virtual ribbon cutting tour” where the Governor, Jake, school staff and students came together on a virtual platform to celebrate the opening of the fitness centers.

Each school received a DON’T QUIT! Kit that included shirts, face masks and ceremonial scissors!