Actor Jeff Bridges Reveals He’s Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges revealed on Twitter Monday night that he’d been diagnosed with lymphoma. The 70-year-old actor said his doctors say his “prognosis is good” and will start treatment.

Bridges tweeted, “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors, and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.” Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the body’s germ-fighting network.

Bridges thanked everyone for their love and support and reminded them to vote, saying, “I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends,” Bridges added. “Thank you for your prayers, and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. Vote.org. Love, Jeff.”

Editorial credit: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com