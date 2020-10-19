Paducah man fires rounds toward person in downtown Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police responded to a shooting near downtown Glasgow on Saturday.

Glasgow Police said the initial response was in connection to a shots fired complaint. Officers located a vehicle after they were given a description.

Police said Anthony Wood, of Paducah, was in that vehicle along West Washington Street. Wood had apparently shot eight rounds from a gun toward an individual behind Yancey’s Gastropub and Brewery along South Race Street.

No one was injured. Police discovered a loaded firearm inside the vehicle. Other items such as marijuana and digital scales were discovered.

Wood was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, menacing, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz) and possession of drug paraphernalia.