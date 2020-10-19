Escaped Tenn. inmates captured in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police located in Allen County two escaped inmates from the Macon County Jail in Tennessee.

KSP was contacted regarding two inmates that had escaped from the Macon County Jail on Sunday evening. Troopers responded to South Oak Forrest Church Road in Allen County and located them.

Jeremy B. Fuller, 25, and Joseph A. Whittemore, 22, both of Lafayette, Tenn., were located in an abandoned home. They were both arrested on active escape warrants from Tennessee. They were also arrested and charged with second degree burglary.

Fuller and Whittemore were lodged in the Allen County Jail.