Second dose vaccine clinic continues Friday at T.J. Regional Health, others postponed

GLASGOW, Ky. – T.J. Regional Health will continue its scheduled vaccine clinic Friday in Glasgow. The vaccination clinic will be second doses only.

The clinic scheduled Friday in Glasgow is not an initial vaccination clinic. The clinic is primarily K-12 educators that need a second dose of the vaccine. It’s scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon.

Two other vaccination clinics are postponed. Those include a clinic scheduled Friday in Columbia and one Saturday in Glasgow.

The Columbia vaccination clinic is postponed to Feb. 26. The postponement was made due to inclement weather.

“We will double the number of doses given that day to 600,” a news release said.

The location of the Columbia clinic has also been moved to accomodate more people. The new location is the VFW Building, which is located at 500 Green Hills Road in Columbia.

People will keep their scheduled vaccine appointment, but it will be moved to Feb. 26. Additional vaccine allotment means others will receive a call from T.J. Regional Health.

“We are continuing to call those on the extensive waiting list to schedule the additional appointments that are now available on that date,” the news release said.

The Glasgow clinic – originally scheduled Thursday and moved to Saturday, Feb. 20 – is postponed. The new date was not immediately released.

The second postponement was canceled due to logistical issues that occured with the winter storm this week. The vaccine allotment could not be delivered.

“We will share more information about the new date as soon as details are available,” said T.J. Regional Health.