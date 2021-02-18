Areas across Glasgow to experience power outages due to electric repairs

A car crash has left the area near Veterans Outer Loop and Happy Valley Road in Glasgow debilitated. A crash occured Wednesday evening, and crews are expected to work in the area for most of the day Thursday.

(GLASGOW POLICE)

GLASGOW, Ky. – Electric crews will continue work Thursday on power infrastructure that extends to areas near Veterans Outer Loop and Happy Valley Road.

The Glasgow Police Department said the accident caused some power lines in the area to become downed, which disabled the energy flow to the area. Crews from the Glasgow Electric Plant Board are expected to begin work at 11 a.m. Thursday. Services will be off most of the day.

The areas impacted will be in various areas of the city.

Walmart and surrounding areas. The portions of roadway along Veterans Outer Loop, Happy Valley and Bowling Green Road will be closed.

Portions of 31E Bypass and side roads. Crews will also begin work here at 11 a.m. The areas impacted will include Walgreens and northward areas, including the entire left side of the roadway, like Happy Valley, Lexington Drive and the airport.

The Glasgow Police Department said other areas will also be without power, including Western Hills, Perkins Road and Westview Drive.

“Please make arrangements to be without power for an extended period of time until crews are able to get new poles set,” GPD said.