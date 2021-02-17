Veterans Outer Loop, Highway 63 experiencing closures Wednesday evening

Two people walk down a Glasgow street Wednesday evening as snow falls. The area continues to face hazardous driving conditions.

(BRENNAN CRAIN/WCLU NEWS)

GLASGOW, Ky. – Two portions of roadway are closed in Barren County due to weather-related issues.

Veterans Outer Loop from New Bowling Green Road to Highway 90 is closed. Officials say the closure is indefinite due to an incident with downed power lines.

Highway 63 from Lena Drive southward will be closed due to “an incident.” Officials say motorists should use Siloam Road as a detour.

The incident was not defined Wednesday evening. Road conditions are to be considered highly hazardous as snow continues to fall.