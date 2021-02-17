Vehicle crash leaves area without power along Happy Valley

A car slid off the roadway along Veterans Outer Loop and Happy Valley Road on Feb. 17, 2021. Crews from the Glasgow EPB and authorities are expected to be on the scene of the crash throughout the evening in an attempt to restore power.

(GLASGOW POLICE)

GLASGOW, Ky. – A vehicle crash in Glasgow has left the area near Happy Valley Road and Veterans Outer Loop without power.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the accident. The crash caused a power outage in the nearby traffic lights.

The Veterans Outer Loop from Happy Valley Road to Beaver Trail will be closed until power is restored.

Crews from the Glasgow EPB are expected to be in the area on Wednesday evening.

Use caution in the area. No further information was available at the time of publication.