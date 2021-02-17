Wednesday 17th February 2021
wclu-logo-web
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
winie-logo-web
Facebook

State Police warn of deteriorating road conditions, working several collisions

  • @ 8:15 pm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is working six separate collisions along Interstate 65. They all occurred in a 30 minutes window Wednesday evening.

Daniel Priddy, KSP Post 3 public information officer, said the roadways in the Post 3 area are snow covered and driving conditions are not safe.

“Driving conditions have rapidly deteriorated,” Priddy said.

All of the collisions are between mile markers seven and 65. Motorists are urged to discontinue driving due to the hazardous weather.

Snow continues to fall across southcentral Kentucky. Most areas are ice covered too.

 

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2021 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC