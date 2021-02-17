State Police warn of deteriorating road conditions, working several collisions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is working six separate collisions along Interstate 65. They all occurred in a 30 minutes window Wednesday evening.

Daniel Priddy, KSP Post 3 public information officer, said the roadways in the Post 3 area are snow covered and driving conditions are not safe.

“Driving conditions have rapidly deteriorated,” Priddy said.

All of the collisions are between mile markers seven and 65. Motorists are urged to discontinue driving due to the hazardous weather.

Snow continues to fall across southcentral Kentucky. Most areas are ice covered too.