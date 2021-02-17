Minnesota Timberwolves’ D’Angelo Russell to miss 4-6 weeks due to knee surgery

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Tuesday that guard D’Angelo Russell will have surgery to remove a loose body in his left knee, a procedure that will keep him off the court for four to six weeks. The 24-year-old hasn’t played for most of February, with a quad issue forcing him out before left leg soreness sidelined him in a Feb. 8 game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Russell is averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds through 20 games this season. Without Russell, the Timberwolves will have Ricky Rubio and Jordan McLaughlin step up at point guard.