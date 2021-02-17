Marvel announces ‘Assembled’ documentary series for Disney+

Marvel Studios announced on social media a new documentary series for Disney+, titled Assembled, which will go behind-the-scenes of Marvel projects.

The first installment of Assembled will explore the making of WandaVision, and the series will also take viewers behind-the-scenes of The Falcon and The Winter Solider, Loki, the planned Hawkeye television series and the Black Widow film. The cast of WandaVision will appear in in the first episode of Assembled.

Assembled will launch March 12 on Disney +

Editorial credit: Ekaterina Kupeeva / Shutterstock.com