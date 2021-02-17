Glasgow Transit system cancels routes Wednesday

The intersection of Hereford Lane and Shorthorn Street in Glasgow remains mostly now and ice covered Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Glasgow Department of Public Works has maintained several secondary city streets, but many of those roadways continue to be hazardous.

(BRENNAN CRAIN/WCLU NEWS)

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Transit system decided early Wednesday to cancel its routes for the day.

The system formerly said they would run those routes Wednesday on a one hour opening delay. However, the road conditions near their West Front Street location were still hazardous early Wednesday.

The system also said they would run those routes, but they did not plan to enter parking lots and other “hazardous” areas.

Secondary streets are still snow and ice covered. Temperatures did not peak 20 degrees Tuesday, and road crews kept their focus on primary routes. Some secondary city streets have been scraped.