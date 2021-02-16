One dead in multi-car crash Tuesday, two KSP troopers injured

Two Kentucky State Police cruisers were struck Tuesday morning by a commercial vehicle while responding to a non-related accident along Interstate 65.

(KENTUCKY STATE POLICE)

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – One man was killed Tuesday as a result of a crash along Interstate 65 in Hart County. Two Kentucky State Police troopers were also injured.

Police said units responded to a non-injury collision along the interstate near mile marker 59 at 6:30 Tuesday morning. Units arrived on the scene of a commercial vehicle that was blocking two of three travel lanes on I-65.

Troopers parked their cruisers behind a tow truck that was removing the commercial vehicle. Their emergency equipment was activated.

Another commercial vehicle came through the area around 8 a.m. That 2015 Volvo truck traveled in the northbound center lane and lost control of the truck. Police said Maninder Singh, 23, of Richmond, NY, was driving the truck.

The truck continued on and struck the KSP cruisers, the tow truck and the initial commercial vehicle that was blocking the roadway. Singh died in the crash.

The two troopers were not identified. They were transported to T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow for treatment of their injuries. They were later released.