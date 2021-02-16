Kentucky State Police detouring interstate traffic, fatality collision reported

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A fatal collision occurred early Tuesday, and it has left a portion of Interstate 65 blocked.

Kentucky State Police reports the interstate is blocked near mile marker 58 in the north and southbound sides. Two detours are in place.

Motorists traveling north are being detoured from mile marker 53 at Cave City. Motorists traveling south are being detoured at mile marker 65 at Munfordville.

“We are working multiple collisions including a fatality in that area,” said Trooper Daniel Priddy.

It’s unclear how long the closures will be in place. Roadways continue to be hazardous.