Hale declares state of emergency in Barren County

(BRENNAN CRAIN/WCLU NEWS)

GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County Judge Executive Micheal Hale has declared a state of emergency in Barren County due to debilitating winter weather.

The situation, which began late Sunday, has left many inside their homes and prohibited travel.

Hale’s office released the declaration of the emergency on Tuesday morning. There are several points to the declaration.

The local Emergency Operations Plan shall be fully executed.

The Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management Director shall direct the emergency service agencies to provide such assistance as can be delivered from available local resources and shall coordinate all agencies of local government to provide assistance to Barren County, Kentucky.

All agencies of Barren County, Kentucky, shall cooperate to the fullest extent with Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management and shall provide such assistance as may be required for response to this emergency.

Under this State of Emergency, as provided in KRS 39A.100 (2) and 45A.380(1)(7) the Barren County Judge/Executive can waive procedures and formalities otherwise required by the law pertaining to:

a) performance of public work;

b) entering into contracts;

c) incurring obligations;

d) employment of permanent and temporary workers;

e) utilization of volunteer workers;

f) rental of equipment;

g) appropriation and expenditure of public funds.

Temperatures are nor expected to top 20 degrees Tuesday. Several areas are closed and officials are urging everyone to refrain from travel.