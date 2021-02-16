Barren County Family Court canceled Tuesday, other additions made to closings

GLASGOW, Ky. – Several major changes have occurred in area closings since yesterday evening.

One major change includes the cancelation of all Barren County Family Court cases for Tuesday.

Judge Mica Pence said there were several issues with remote hearings. Those hearings were originally set to be held online due to the winter weather and closure of all judicial centers across the commonwealth. Circuit and district cases were still scheduled as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Other closures across the area include most of T.J. Regional Health’s medical facilities. The group decided early Tuesday that the T.J. Health Pavilion, Family Medicine Center and Rural Health Clinics would not open Tuesday. That came after they were set to open at 9 a.m.

Several restaurants, businesses and government offices are closed too.

