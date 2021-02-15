Several businesses, schools closed Tuesday due to winter weather

A delivery driver unloads a commercial vehicle of food products belonging to Shogun Bistro in downtown Glasgow on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. More winter weather settled in the area after the first wave hit Sunday evening and early Monday.

(BRENNAN CRAIN/WCLU NEWS)

GLASGOW, Ky. – Winter weather has made its way to southern Kentucky and much of the southern United States.

Several schools and businesses were closed on Monday due to the inclement weather. Tuesday will fare the same. Several area businesses and schools are closed due to worsening road conditions.

Two main waves of winter weather struck the area. One began Sunday evening into Monday with some localized accumulations of snow, sleet and ice at three inches. Other areas saw heavier icing events rather than snow.

Some of those closing impacts include the Barren County Government Center and Barren County Courthouse. Both are closed. Courts will be held via Zoom, and family court will be held online Tuesday. Email barrenmetcalfefamilycourt@gmail.com for a Zoom link to your hearing.

The City of Glasgow will collect trash Tuesday, but all trash may not be picked up, according to city officials. The trash routes will make up for Monday’s closure in observance of Presidents’ Day. Cans should be curbside by 7 a.m.

Travel impacts are considered hazardous. It’s not recommended people use roads unless they absolutely need to do so.

To view a listing of closing Tuesday, click here. Submit closings to WCLU at wcluradio@gmail.com or call (270) 651-9149 and dial 0 when you hear the voicemail.