Saturday Sports February 13, 2021

Basketball Scoreboard
Boys
Barren County over Glasgow 54 to 52
Allen County – Scottsville beat Taylor County in OT 81 to 79
Metcalfe County passed Cumberland County 62 to 61
Greenwood defeated Warren East 80 to 46
Bowling Green over South Warren 65 to 31
Owensboro beat Warren Central 66 to 65
Girls
Barren County over Glasgow 53 to 32
Cumberland County beat Metcalfe County in OT 54 to 49
Bowling Green defeated South Warren 69 to 24
On today’s local high school basketball schedule…In girls action; Allen County – Scottsville host Bullitt East; Edmonson County welcomes Franklin-Simpson; Warren Central is at home against Owensboro; and Bowling Green takes on Central Hardin
In Boys Action; Bowling Green travels to Elizabethtown; and Greenwood faces Louisville Dupont Manual
Girl/Boy Doubleheader; Metcalfe County entertains Wayne County