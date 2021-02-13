Saturday Sports February 13, 2021

Basketball Scoreboard

Boys

Barren County over Glasgow 54 to 52

Allen County – Scottsville beat Taylor County in OT 81 to 79

Metcalfe County passed Cumberland County 62 to 61

Greenwood defeated Warren East 80 to 46

Bowling Green over South Warren 65 to 31

Owensboro beat Warren Central 66 to 65

Girls

Barren County over Glasgow 53 to 32

Cumberland County beat Metcalfe County in OT 54 to 49

Bowling Green defeated South Warren 69 to 24

On today’s local high school basketball schedule…In girls action; Allen County – Scottsville host Bullitt East; Edmonson County welcomes Franklin-Simpson; Warren Central is at home against Owensboro; and Bowling Green takes on Central Hardin

In Boys Action; Bowling Green travels to Elizabethtown; and Greenwood faces Louisville Dupont Manual

Girl/Boy Doubleheader; Metcalfe County entertains Wayne County