Metcalfe County Man Arrested for welfare of minor

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s office was requested to assist the Kentucky Department of Protection and Permanency with a home visit on Thursday to a residence on Turkey Trot Lane regarding the welfare of a minor. Sheriff Lonnie Hodges and Deputy Logan Richards responded to the request. Upon arrival, a five year old juvenile was observed locked inside the home. The juvenile stated that her father was unconscious and she could not wake him. Preliminary investigation indicates that 42 year old, Jason W. Hendrick was in a care taker role of the juvenile when he became unconscious due to drug and or alcohol use. Since the juvenile was not able to wake him she contacted a family member. The family member also was not able to wake him or gain access inside the home. Sheriff Hodges and Deputy Richardson made entry into the home for the juvenile’s wellbeing and were able to determine that Hendrick was not having any type of medical emergency.

During the investigation, Hendrick attempted to conceal a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine. Hendrick also gave several indicators that he was still under the influence of some type of drug. Several loaded firearms and open alcoholic beverages were also observed throughout the home. The child was taken into protective custody by the Kentucky Department of Protection and Permanency, the child was temporarily placed with a family member. Hendrick was placed under arrest and lodged in the Barren County Jail for endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The incident remains under investigation by Deputy Richardson.