Glasgow EPB votes to discontinue lawsuit against TVA

DT Froedge, chairperson of the Glasgow EPB, called a meeting on Friday to discontinue a lawsuit with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Electric Plant Board moved Friday morning to disengage a Lexington law firm that was hired fewer than three weeks ago to litigate the Tennessee Valley Authority.

The Board of Directors met in a special-called Zoom session Friday to consider the action.

Frost Brown Todd Attorneys were hired at a Jan. 26 meeting of the GEPB. Those attorneys were hired at $495/ hour.

The Board voted unanimously to part ways with the firm in the matter against the TVA. The Board hired them originally to remove themselves from a 20-year agreement with the energy provider.

The Barren County Economic Authority, area chamber of commerce and Glasgow City Council encouraged the discontinuance of the lawsuit due to risks associated with the area’s economic development interests.

Chairperson DT Froedge stated he planned to call the firm to drop the suit, but the utlity’s superintendent suggested a letter be written too.

“I recommend that you authorize me to write them a letter to direct them to withdraw the litigation,” said William Ray. “And also in that letter I could cancel the engagement so that they have no way to keep billing us for hours because we won’t have an engagement letter with them.”

Short concurred, and also asked that the law firm bill the EPB immediately for services they have performed since their engagement.

“I don’t recommend we drop the engagement. We may need attorneys yet,” Froedge said. “These are some of the best attorneys. If we don’t ask them to do anything, they won’t bill anything.”

Froedge said the lawsuit should be dropped immediately once the attorneys are notified.