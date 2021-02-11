Roadways mainly wet across area, temperatures to fall Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Crews from all the counties in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 3 area have reported for snow & ice duty and have begun treating routes.

Roads are mainly just wet, but some areas have received a lot of rain. Air temperatures are at or approaching freezing in most counties in the District 3 area. Pavements temperatures are above freezing at this point. Temperatures are expected to continue to fall over the next few hours. Icy conditions on roadways, trees and power lines may form during this time.

Crews will continue to treat routes as necessary. Please stay informed on the latest weather and road conditions. Conditions are expected to deteriorate heading into sunrise.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky. gov/