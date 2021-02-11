KSP written, road driving tests canceled statewide Thursday

The Barren County Courthouse houses several judicial processes, and it’s also the site of the Kentucky State Police written examination for driver’s licensing. Weldon Park is the location for the driving portion of the licensing exam. Both exams will not be administered Thursday due to winter weather.

(BRENNAN CRAIN/WCLU NEWS)

GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police says there will be no written or driving road tests Thursday due to icy and wintry road conditions across most of the commonwealth.

Krissie Coe Fields, Barren Circuit Court clerk, said the she was alerted of the closure early Thursday morning.

“Anyone scheduled for a road test will be automatically rescheduled,” Fields said.

Those scheduled to take either exam will not need to reschedule their appointment. The Kentucky State Police examiner will contact those scheduled to take the test.