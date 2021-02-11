Thursday 11th February 2021
Hardin County fatal crash blocking Interstate 65; Hart County crashes impeding traffic

  • @ 11:11 am

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. – A fatal crash has blocked a portion of Interstate 65 in Elizabethtown, and multiple crashes in Hart County along the interstate are causing traffic issues.

The fatal crash happened near the Western Kentucky Parkway interchange in the northbound lanes of travel. The expected crash clearing is three to four hours. Motorists are being diverted to the exit ramps nearby and rejoining the interstate just north of the interchange.

Multiple collisions are blocking the southbound lanes of travel near mile markers 58 and 71 in Hart County. All lanes of travel are at a standstill at mile marker 67, according to Kentucky State Police.

“Please do not travel unless absolutely necessary,” said Trooper Daniel Priddy.

It is unknown at this time if the collision in Hart County involves injuries or fatalities.

