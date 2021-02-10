Farmers RECC issues winter weather recommendations

A vehicle drives toward Glasgow’s Public Square as a wintry mix falls on the city on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

(BRENNAN CRAIN/WCLU NEWS)

GLASGOW, Ky. – Farmers RECC is encouraging customers to prepare for the potential hazardous weather set to sweep across the area Wednesday evening and Thursday.

“Ahead of the incoming winter storm Farmers RECC cares about the safety of our members and we are encouraging them to be prepared for possible extended power outages,” a news release said.

Heavy snow and ice can lead to downed power lines, leaving Farmers RECC members without power. During extremely low temperatures, this can be dangerous. During a power outage, our crews will continue to work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power, but there are a few things you can do to prepare yourself.

Stay warm – Plan to use a safe alternate heating source, such as a fireplace or wood-burning stove during a power outage. These are great options to keep you and your loved ones warm, but exercise caution when using, and never leave the heating source unattended. If you are using propane- or natural gas-burning devices to stay warm, never use them indoors. Remember that fuel- and wood-burning sources of heat should always be properly ventilated. Always read the manufacturer’s directions before using.

Stay fed – The CDC recommends having several days' supply of food that does not need to be cooked handy. Crackers, cereal, canned goods and bread are good options. Five gallons of water per person should also be available in the event of an extended power outage. In addition, be sure to have all necessary medications, a first aid kit and useful tools like flashlights and a radio, with batteries on hand. It is also important to charge all devices prior to the incoming weather.

Stay safe – When an outage occurs, it usually means power lines are down. It is best not to travel during winter storms, but if you must, bring a survival kit along, and do not travel alone. If you encounter downed lines, always assume they are live. Stay as far away from the downed lines as possible, and report the situation to our dispatchers by calling 270-651-2191.

Stay informed – Keep up with local news and weather coverage. In addition, you can view current Farmers RECC outages by visiting our website at farmersrecc.com and clicking on our 'Outage Viewer.'

Winter weather can be unpredictable and dangerous, and planning ahead can often be the difference between life and death. Farmers RECC is ready for what Mother Nature has in store, and we want you to be ready, too.