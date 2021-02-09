First doses of vaccine to be administered Wednesday at T.J. Pavilion

GLASGOW, Ky. – The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be administered at the T.J. Health Pavilion on Wednesday.

There was an error in the phone system on Tuesday, and it directed some patients to T.J. Samson Hospital for their vaccination. That information was incorrect.

The first round of vaccinations will occur at the T.J. Health Pavilion Community Center. It’s located at 310 N.L. Rogers Wells Blvd. in Glasgow.

The site will also be the distribution center that serves as the regional site. State officials recently announced the site would serve as the regional location once vaccine allocations increase.

Local health departments are also scheduled to receive several more doses as time progresses.