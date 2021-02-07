Less than half Kentucky long-term care staff vaccinated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Less than half of staff members at Kentucky long-term care facilities have been vaccinated for COVID-19, in part because many refused vaccination.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that some of those people are now changing their minds, leading to complications in the vaccine distribution. CVS Health and Walgreens were contracted by the federal government to provide only three vaccine clinics at long-term care facilities. So the pharmacies initially refused to give first doses at their final clinic. After meeting with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services this week, the pharmacies have been instructed to provide a first dose as long as the facility has a plan for how those people will get a second dose.

That responsibility will likely fall to the local health department.