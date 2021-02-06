Kentucky coronavirus positivity rate continues to fall

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the rate of positive coronavirus tests in the state has dropped to its lowest point in more than a month.

Beshear says the positivity rate is 8.16%, the lowest since Dec. 28. The figure was below 9% for the eighth straight day. Beshear reported 2,261 new cases and 50 deaths. A total of 3,971 people have died from the virus in Kentucky since the pandemic began.

With the Super Bowl approaching on Sunday, Beshear urged people to keep gatherings small and safe.