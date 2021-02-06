Hart County man shoots father, grandfather Friday evening

CUB RUN, Ky. – A Hart County man shot two relatives Friday evening.

Kentucky State Police was notified of the shooting incident on Friday at 5:50 p.m. It happened at 13442 Cub Run Highway.

Authorities said Alexander S. Gardner, 21, of Cub Run, shot his father and grandfather. He was charged with two counts of first degree assault (domestic violence).

Jerry R. Gardner Jr. and Jerry R. Gardner Sr. were transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with gunshot wounds. They are both listed in stable condition.

Gardner is lodged at the Hart County Jail with a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 8:30 a.m.

It’s unclear why he shot the two men. The issue is under investigation.