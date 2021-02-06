Saturday 6th February 2021
GOP-led Kentucky panel keeps Gov. Beshear impeachment alive

  • @ 8:58 am

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A legislative panel has dismissed two petitions calling for the impeachment of Kentucky’s governor. But the committee on Friday kept alive another effort by citizens seeking the Democrat’s ouster.

The petitions seek Beshear’s impeachment for his restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19. The House panel requested more information from Beshear as it reviews the remaining petition against the governor. Kentucky’s Supreme Court ruled last year that the governor had the authority to put restrictions on businesses and individuals to try to contain the coronavirus.

A petition seeking the impeachment of the state’s Republican attorney general is still pending.

